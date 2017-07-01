Film critic Barry Norman dies aged 83

Film critic Barry Norman has died at the age of 83, his family has said.

The journalist and former BBC presenter died in his sleep on Friday night.

A statement from his daughters, Samantha and Emma, described him as "remarkable" and added: "He had a great life, a wonderful marriage and an enviable career."

Norman hosted BBC One's show Film... between 1972 and 1998, its longest running host, and wrote for the Daily Mail and the Guardian newspapers.

His literary agent Curtis Brown said he was "the defining voice of film criticism and insightful interviewing of screen legends from both sides of the camera".