Film chronicling Harry Styles album announced as he rocks pink suit in Today show performance

An in-depth film exploring the making of Harry Styles’ debut solo album is to be released.

Harry Styles: Behind The Album will include footage of the One Direction star in Jamaica, where he wrote the majority of the songs, as well as clips of him performing at Abbey Road studios.

The film will be available from Apple Music on May 15, three days after the singer’s eponymous debut album is released.

Its announcement comes as Harry previewed another of the record’s track, Carolina, during a performance on NBC’s Today show in the US.

Sporting a pink suit, the 23-year-old also entertained the crowd in New York with his first solo single, Sign Of The Times, and Ever Since New York – which he debuted last month.

His choice of outfit, which was widely appreciated by fans online, is possibly another hint that Harry will portray Sir Mick Jagger in an upcoming biopic.

Sir Mick famously wore a similar suit during an appearance on Top Of The Pops in 1971, and reprised the look 40 years later with the video for solo effort SuperHeavy.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last month, Harry – currently on a break from One Direction duties – smiled knowingly when asked whether he is set to play Sir Mick and weeks earlier had mimicked the Rolling Stone frontman for a sketch on Saturday Night Live.