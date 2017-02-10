Fifty Shades story sparks Whoopi Goldberg regrets over lack of sex scenes

Whoopi Goldberg has hinted that she would have liked to film a sex scene at some point in her career.

The US actress joked with Jamie Dornan during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show as the actor discussed filming intimate scenes in the new Fifty Shades film, Fifty Shades Darker.

Jamie said: “There is more sex in the new film and all of us (actors) know how awkward sex scenes can be, so to make everyone laugh I would make silly noises when I had to climax.”

(left to right) Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg and Keanu Reeves (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He gestured to the other guests as he spoke, including Hollywood stars Denzel Washington and Keanu Reeves, as well as Whoopi.

Whoopi, 61, said: “I love that you included me in that comment but I have never done a sex scene.”

Asked why she had never filmed one, she said: “It wasn’t my decision!”

The Oscar-winning actress praised Jamie as “a great kid and a great actor” and joked that she would have liked to be able to flirt with him but was too old to do so.

Jamie Dornan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She said: “It would have been (weird to meet him) 10 years ago but now I see a great kid and a great actor.

“You can’t go after him and you can’t flirt, you’ve just got to be old!”

Whoopi said that her new one-off stand-up show, which takes place at the London Palladium on Saturday, is all about ageing.

She said: “My stand-up show is about getting older.

Rag’n'Bone Man, Whoopi Goldberg, Graham Norton, Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan and Denzel Washington (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I went to see Steely Dan the other day and I thought to myself, ‘there are a lot of old people at this concert’.

“Then I passed a mirror and thought, ‘me too! I’m not the youngest one in the room any more’.”

Whoopi, Jamie, Denzel and Keanu are joined by Brits Critics’ Choice Award-winner Rag’n'Bone Man on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.