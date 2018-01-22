Fifty Shades Darker up for worst picture at Razzie Awards

The latest Fifty Shades film and its stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have received not-so-prestigious nominations at the Razzie Awards.

Fifty Shades Darker is in line for the dubious honour of worst picture, while its leading couple are up for worst actor and worst actress.

Starring Dornan as Seattle billionaire Christian Grey and Johnson as student Anastasia Steele, the film is the follow-up to 2015’s big-screen hit Fifty Shades Of Grey and is based on the best-selling books by EL James.

Jamie Dornan is in the running for worst actor (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Reviewing the film in February last year, Damon Smith, Press Association film editor, wrote: “After the polite slap of Fifty Shades Of Grey comes the unintentionally hilarious tickle of a softcore sequel, dredged from the frothy melodrama of EL James’ literary threesome.

“Pantomime villainy bumps and grinds against clunky plotting and a miasma of softly lit sex scenes devoid of any erotic charge despite the wanton lip-biting of actress Dakota Johnson.”

Dornan and Johnson were named worst actor and worst actress and worst screen combo at the Razzie Awards for their roles in Fifty Shades Of Grey.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan (Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures)

The adaptation of the hit erotic novel was named worst screenplay and the movie tied with comic book remake Fantastic Four to be named worst picture of 2015.

This year, Fifty Shades Darker will compete with The Emoji Movie, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Mummy and Baywatch in the worst picture category.

Dornan is up against Tom Cruise (The Mummy), Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight), Johnny Depp (Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) and Zac Efron (Baywatch) in the actor category.

Johnson faces competition from Tyler Perry (Boo!2), Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable), Emma Watson (The Circle) and Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!) in the actress category.