Fifth Harmony unveil Angel video and announce first album as a quartet

Fifth Harmony announced the release date for their first album since the departure of band member Camila Cabello as they unveiled the video for new single Angel.

Their third studio album, called Fifth Harmony, will be released on August 25.

In bass-heavy track Angel, the quartet sing about being in a relationship based on unrealistic expectations and interpretations.

They take it in turns to sing: “Who said I was an angel?/ When you look at me, what do you see? Open your eyes/ I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be.”

The track was produced by DJ Skrillex and written by Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

Fans were quick to praise the new music, with one writing on Twitter: “I WASNT READY OMG #AngelVideo,” and another writing: “This is their best video hands down. I love it! #AngelVideo.”

I WASNT READY OMG #AngelVideo — 5H 🙆🏻👑 (@PortraitLMJ) August 11, 2017

This is their best video hands down. I love it! #AngelVideo — Julianna Leigh (@whynot_julie) August 11, 2017

This video is incredible,the girls look GOOD AF 🔥🔥🔥 #AngelVideo pic.twitter.com/p9E6QzXcK9 — ErsadaHoxha (@ErsadaHoxha) August 11, 2017

🗣 a girl group 🗣 a unity 🗣 a song 🗣 a video #AngelVideo pic.twitter.com/UJcAXXsNOz — a (@ctrl_norminah) August 11, 2017

It follows the release of Down, the first song from the group since Cabello quit the group in December 2016.

She will release her debut solo album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving on September 22 following singles Havana with Young Thug and OMG with Quavo from Migos.