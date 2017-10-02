Festival headliner Jason Aldean shares horror at Las Vegas shooting

Country music star Jason Aldean has described the mass shooting at the music festival he was performing at as “beyond horrific”.

The US singer ran from the stage in Las Vegas as the gunshots rang out leaving more than 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

Aldean, who was the headlining star on the last night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival, shared a picture of the Las Vegas strip on Instagram with the words Pray For Las Vegas written over the top.

British nutrition coach Joe Wicks, known as The Body Coach, was in Las Vegas at the time and wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for all your messages. I am in Las Vegas tonight and am safe in my hotel room now. Thoughts to the victims. Love Joe.”

Comedian Russell Brand cancelled an appearance on US breakfast television in the wake of the atrocity, saying: “I won’t be going on @TODAYshow because of the awful events in Las Vegas. Inconceivable that such things are so common.”

Mariah Carey, who has a residency at Caesar’s Palace, wrote on Twitter: “Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

Magician Teller, who performs with co-star Penn Jillette at the Rio casino, wrote: “A dreadful shooting incident took place tonight in Vegas. All of us with the P&T show are healthy and unharmed.”

Singer Trey Songz, who was in the city at the time, wrote: “Don’t even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up.”

Kim Kardashian wrote on Twitter: “Woke up to the most devastating news about Las Vegas. I’m praying for everyone in Las Vegas!” while her sister Khloe added: “I can’t believe this!! The deadliest mass shooting in US history! My sincerest condolences to everybody there! My prayers are with you!”

She continued: “This is heartbreaking to learn about! Things have got to change!”

Paris Hilton also shared her thoughts, writing: “I can’t believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! My prayers go out to the victims & their families.”

Gunman Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was found dead in a room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino with as many as 10 firearms.