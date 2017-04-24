Ferne McCann's boyfriend charged over nightclub acid attack

Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been charged in connection with an acid attack at an east London nightclub which left two revellers partially blinded and others disfigured.

The 24-year-old was arrested at an address in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on Saturday.

Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Arthur Collins, 25, who police would like to speak to after a suspected acid attack injured 16 revellers at Mangle in Dalston, east London, early on Monday morning.
Arthur Collins (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was charged on Sunday with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to cause GBH, Scotland Yard said.
