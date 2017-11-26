Ferne McCann takes baby daughter to visit jailed ex-partner for ‘last time’

Reality TV star Ferne McCann has taken her baby daughter to meet her jailed ex-partner Arthur Collins, and has told him he will never see her or his child again and that he has “ruined” their lives.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, who is raising daughter Sunday as a single parent, broke off her relationship with Collins when she learned he was wanted for an acid attack back in April.

Collins was convicted at Wood Green Crown Court last week of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm against 14 people for hurling the liquid over revellers at a London nightclub.

McCann has now visited Collins in south London prison Belmarsh along with their new-born daughter, and told him: “This is the last time you will see either of us.

I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name…meet Sunday ?????? A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:57am PST

“You have ruined our lives. This is what you have done.

“And this is what you are missing out on. You will never see us again.”

McCann, 27, told The Sunday People: “I went to see Arthur and I took Sunday with me. This was because I am very angry about what has happened and I needed to communicate that and wanted to hear what Arthur had to say.

“I thought it was important that Arthur see Sunday and see exactly what his actions have led to him missing out on.

“I strongly feel for the innocent people hurt that night and I in no way condone violence as I have already made clear.

“It was a difficult decision to take Sunday into that environment but I felt I needed to confront him about a number of things, which I have now done.”

Last week, McCann expressed her sympathy for the victims of her former partner, who threw acid over a crowd at the Mangle E8 venue in Dalston, east London, on April 17.

Arthur Collins (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Collins, 25, admitted to throwing the bottle of fluid over clubbers but said he did not know it was acid.

It is believed Collins – who said he was out celebrating McCann’s pregnancy at the time of the incident – had started carrying the corrosive fluid to protect himself following a long-running feud between rival gangs.

McCann said in a statement released on her behalf: “Ferne’s thoughts are of course with the innocent people caught up in the events at Mangle last April. No-one should ever be faced with violence on a night out.

“Having given birth a month ago, Ferne is focusing on being the best mother she can be.

“She long ago accepted that she would be doing this alone and is determined to provide the best possible future for her daughter.”

Wellcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early ??. I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl ?????????? A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

At his trial, Collins claimed he thought the liquid was a date rape drug, which he had snatched from two men after overhearing them planning to spike a girl’s drink.

A total of 22 people reported injuries to the police when acid was thrown over the dancefloor, which was packed with Bank Holiday revellers, when Collins got into a confrontation with a group of men.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burn injuries and three people were temporarily blinded, one of whom still suffers from blurred vision in one eye.