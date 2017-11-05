Ferne McCann chooses a ‘perfect day’ to reveal her baby daughter’s name

Ferne McCann has revealed her baby daughter’s name – Sunday.

The presenter and ex-Only Way Is Essex star, 27, announced the birth of her daughter last week, saying the baby arrived one week early.

Now she has shared a picture of herself clutching the newborn to her chest and kissing her head, with a wall decoration spelling out the word Sunday behind her.

“I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name. Meet Sunday,” she wrote.

I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name…meet Sunday

She previously wrote: “Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I’m so in love and bursting with pride. It’s a girl.”

Wellcome to the world my darling. Didn't expect to see you a week early. I'm so in love & bursting with pride. It's a girl

McCann, who follows in the footsteps of Nicole Kidman, mother to Sunday Rose, with her choice of name, previously told OK! magazine she was deciding between two options for a girl.

“I had a girl’s name but I’ve just thought of another one I like so, if it’s a girl, I’m going to see what the baby looks like and then decide between the two,” she said.

The baby’s father, ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, 25, is currently standing trial over an acid attack at a London nightclub in April.

Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, denies five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) against 14 people.