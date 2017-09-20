Fergie: It was weird pretending Josh and I were still together

Singer Fergie has said it was “getting a little weird” fielding questions about her personal life before she and husband Josh Duhamel went public about their split.

The Black Eyed Peas star, 42, and actor Duhamel, 44, announced last week that they had separated earlier this year after eight years of marriage.

She told America’s People magazine: “Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions.

“We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There’s no perfect time so we just decided to do it.”

Fergie and Josh Duhamel (Steve Parsons/PA)

The stars are parents to four-year-old son Axl.

Fergie said the pair “wanted to get adjusted in private” before opening up about their decision and that their son’s school had helped.

She said: “(Axl’s school has helped as) we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season.

“So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes.

“We have fun, we get down and dirty and read stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty – I love it. I love that part of it all.”

Fergie says she helps out at her son’s school (Leo Correa/AP)

The couple announced their break-up last week in a joint statement.

It said: “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.

“We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”