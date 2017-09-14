Fergie and Josh Duhamel split after eight years of marriage

Singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel have separated after eight years of marriage.

The couple, who are parents to four-year-old son Axl, celebrated their wedding anniversary in January.

In a joint statement to US magazine People, the couple said: “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.

“We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Duhamel last shared a photograph of himself and his wife on Instagram on July 19 while Black Eyed Peas star Fergie, real name Stacy Ann Ferguson, last posted a family shot on June 22.

On January Duhamel marked their anniversary by posting a photo of the couple with Axl, captioning it: “8 years!! Love you babe.”

Fergie posted a picture of them in front of a sunset, captioned: “happy 8th anniversary to my bae.”