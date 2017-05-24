Feel good and have a laugh at this comedy charity summer gig with Al Porter

Comedian and radio presenter Al Porter is headlining a charity gig in support of Amnesty International Ireland.

The comedy gig: 'Al Porter & friends' is taking place at Vicar St on Saturday June 24 to mark celebrations during Dublin LGBTQ Pride.

Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland Colm O’Gorman said:"We’re delighted to be coming back to Vicar Street for a great night of comedy, featuring Al Porter, Alison Spittle, Linda Martin, The Sugar Cubes and others."

"Together, we’re hoping to raise much needed funds to support Amnesty’s human rights work. We are so grateful to all of the wonderful performers and everyone involved who continue to support us and give freely of their time."

Tickets are €25 and they go on sale, tomorrow, Thursday May 25, at 9am through www.ticketmaster.ie and usual outlets nationwide.