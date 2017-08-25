Fearne Cotton fans left enthralled by her family history on WDYTYA

TV viewers were left awed by Fearne Cotton’s dramatic family history as she travelled the country tracing her roots.

The TV presenter uncovered fraud, imprisonment, bankruptcy, chemistry and coal-farming when she featured on BBC 1’s Who Do You Think You Are on Thursday night.

She also found out about her Irish origins, that her ancestor William Gilmour had lunch with the Queen and her great grandfather Evan faced heavy consequences when he refused to go to war.

Fans who saw a new side to the Celebrity Juice panellist could not help but be drawn in, with Ken Shephard describing it as a “wonderful story”.

“Brilliant insight into your family’s past,” added Dean Brook, while Paul P Kelly commented: “An amazing family history especially finding out your great grandfather had dinner with queen Victoria”.

@Fearnecotton An amazing family history especially finding out your great grandfather had dinner with queen Victoria. — paul p kelly (@Idoitsgone) August 24, 2017

Got to say @Fearnecotton I loved your #whodoyouthinkyouare. Such a rich heritage on both sides of your family! — Alex MacGregor (@ThePensmith10) August 24, 2017

It was a lovely episode! And you're Irish 😆 — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) August 24, 2017

I've been a bit unfair to fearne cotton (I think it's the link to the dreadful keith lemon) I like her on this #WhoDoYouThinkYouAre — ukcynicalchild🕉 (@ukcynicalchild) August 24, 2017

How courageous was Evan. A conscientious objector on POLITICAL grounds. Very brave & totally right about the war. A fantastic man!#wdytya — Sally Baker (@salib0329) August 24, 2017

@Fearnecotton finding the programme on your family fascinating 👍👍 — Emma Dodd (@edodd79) August 24, 2017

Our very own Imogen Dickens meeting @Fearnecotton on #wdytya - revealing just one of the amazing stories from the ship's incredible history — SS Great Britain (@ssGreatBritain) August 24, 2017

After the show was broadcast, the TV star and cookbook writer also took to Twitter to describe the process as a “complete joy” and picked learning about Evan as the highlight.

My uncle Hadyn was my total highlight. The morning we spent chatting about Evan was so special ♥️ — fearne cotton (@Fearnecotton) August 24, 2017