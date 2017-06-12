Fearless leaves viewers 'sea sick' with 'wobbly' camera work

Viewers have said new ITV drama Fearless left them feeling “sea sick” because of “wobbly” camera work.

The series stars Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory as a solicitor trying to free a convicted child killer who she believes is innocent.

Viewers said they were gripped by the plot and Helen’s acting skills when the show debuted on Monday night, but found the way it was filmed to be a little distracting.

Despite the camera controversy, Helen won praise for her performance as straight-talking Emma Banville, with some viewers saying on Twitter that she was “flawless” in the role.

The legal thriller was written by Homeland’s executive producer Patrick Harbinson and also stars Sir Michael Gambon and John Bishop.

The six-part series sees Banville battling against corruption as she works to clear Kevin Russell (Sam Swainsbury) of killing schoolgirl Linda Simms 14 years earlier.
