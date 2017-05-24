Father's open letter urges Ariana Grande to 'take care' of herself after attack

A father of three girls has told Ariana Grande to “take care” of herself in a heartfelt open letter, and that she should not apologise for the Manchester attack.

Ariana had just finished her concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night when an explosion caused by a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59.

In the hours after the atrocity, the 23-year-old pop star wrote on Twitter: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Ariana Grande (Hannah McKay/PA)

US film producer Patrick Millsaps – a “daddy of three daughters” – has praised Ariana for her work while advising her to take time off in his open letter.

He said that she should “sing again” and that she makes “this crappy world a little less crappy”.

In the letter, posted on Twitter, Mr Millsaps wrote: “Dear Miss Grande, I am the father of three daughters – ages 13, 12 & 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years.

“On occasion, your songs may have stayed on the radio AFTER I have dropped the girls off at school.”

Referencing the American teen sitcom Ariana previously appeared in, he joked: “I will neither confirm nor deny that I have personally seen every episode of “Sam & Kat”.

“Since you are a part of our family and after reading a tweet you posted on the Twitter the other night; I’m afraid I need to set you straight girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters.”

Mr Millsaps told Grande that she must not apologise for the attack as it was a matter out of her hands.

“You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel,” he wrote.

He continued with his second reason, writing that in her line of work, “you have so many experts who are now “strategizing” what you should do next (I used to be one of those ‘experts’ when I managed talent”.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

He added: “Tell them ALL to go take a powder, give them the month off, and tell them that if they call you within the next 30 days, they are fired! These ‘experts’ don’t have a freaking clue what you are processing right now.

“Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it.

“When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your … um … whose daughters’ love your music, SING AGAIN.

“Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy.”

Ariana Grande (Ian West/PA)

The witty yet poignant missive concluded: “So there you go my dear, unsolicited advice from a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters and appreciate that there are people like you in the world.

“Take care of you first. Your fans aren’t going anywhere.

“Sincerely, Morgan, Alison & Kendall’s Daddy.”

Ariana is reported to have flown home to Florida on Tuesday, and it has yet to be confirmed if her scheduled shows at the London O2 Arena will take place later this week.