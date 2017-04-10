Fashion fans frustrated by technical glitch as Victoria Beckham launches Target range

Victoria Beckham has apologised for technical problems which prevented some of her fans snapping up her new clothing range.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer, 42, launched her first budget range for American retailer Target on Sunday.

Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

Unlike Victoria’s designer wear, which has a hefty price tag, dresses cost around £40 and tops around £26 but many of the items have already appeared on eBay for more than their original price.

Her designer label features dresses which cost more than £1,500 and trousers costing over £800.

Fans raved about the new clothes but vented their frustration on Twitter, saying that Victoria’s website – where the clothes are available to buy in the UK – kept crashing.

Victoria apologised to her fans on Twitter:

She has said her collection – which also includes children’s clothes – is designed to “empower” women and girls of all budgets and sizes.

“The fact I can offer plus size too is exciting,” she has said.

Actresses Naomie Harris and Zoe Saldana helped publicise the launch with an English garden party in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham has had a second tattoo just days after showing off his first inking.
