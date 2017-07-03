Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them sequel starts filming

The sequel to JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them has begun filming – with British rising star Callum Turner confirmed in a role.

Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander, Johnny Depp plays dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and Jude Law is young Albus Dumbledore in the movie.

War And Peace actor and Burberry model Turner, previously said to be in talks for the role, will play Theseus Scamander, a war hero who is Newt’s older brother.

Eddie Redmayne (Ian West/PA)

Other stars include Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange and Claudia Kim as a “featured attraction at a wizarding circus”. Olafur Darri Olafsson plays circus boss Skender.

The film, directed by David Yates, moves from New York to London and Paris.

Warner Bros revealed more details of the plot, saying there would be some “surprising nods to the Harry Potter stories that will delight fans of the books and film series”.

Johnny Depp (Ian West/PA)

It said: “JK Rowling wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in 1927, a few months after Newt helped to unveil and capture the infamous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

“However, as he promised he would, Grindelwald (Depp) has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause — elevating wizards above all non-magical beings.

“The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore (Law).

Jude Law (Ian West/PA)

“But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander (Redmayne).

“The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.”

Last year’s release of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them opened to huge success.

The new film, the second of five planned movies, is set for release on November 16, 2018.