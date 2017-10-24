Fans start guessing as EastEnders teases ‘big news’
EastEnders has teased that some “big news” is coming.
The BBC soap’s press team posted a message on Twitter on Monday night, telling fans: “We think you might want to keep an eye on our account tomorrow… #EastEnders #BigNews.”
We think you might want to keep an eye on our account tomorrow ... #EastEnders #BigNews pic.twitter.com/ZNa5ySatPu— EastEnders Press (@EastEndersPress) October 23, 2017
It accompanied a seven-second video clip of a deserted Walford East Station, suggesting somebody could be arriving in Albert Square.
Ooh, @EastEndersPress have a secret! 😏— BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) October 23, 2017
So our Tuesday mission = to find out more! 🕵
What's the #BigNews?!?🤔 https://t.co/44C71vPgNH
Another post teased: “We’ll have some more clues tomorrow. It’ll be worth the wait!”
We'll have some more clues tomorrow 🔎 it'll be worth the wait! #EastEnders https://t.co/s1a9vv2iBA— EastEnders Press (@EastEndersPress) October 23, 2017
Fans of the soap have started sharing their theories on social media, with many suggesting that a major former character could be heading back to Walford.
Many people have speculated that it could be Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell, although they apparently died in a pool, or Kat and Alfie Moon.
One person posted on Twitter: “I take its a return because of the tube station hope it’s a kat and alfie,” while another begged: “Please Kat and Alfie Please Please.”
I take its a return because of the tube station hope it's a kat and alfie— eastenders fan (@EastendersFan21) October 23, 2017
PLEASE KAT AND ALFIE PLEASE PLEASE— #kevinsays.... (@Official_KevinC) October 23, 2017
However, fans will have to wait until Tuesday to find out the soap’s secret.
EastEnders next airs on Tuesday on BBC1.
