Fans start guessing as EastEnders teases ‘big news’

EastEnders has teased that some “big news” is coming.

The BBC soap’s press team posted a message on Twitter on Monday night, telling fans: “We think you might want to keep an eye on our account tomorrow… #EastEnders #BigNews.”

It accompanied a seven-second video clip of a deserted Walford East Station, suggesting somebody could be arriving in Albert Square.

Another post teased: “We’ll have some more clues tomorrow. It’ll be worth the wait!”

Fans of the soap have started sharing their theories on social media, with many suggesting that a major former character could be heading back to Walford.

Many people have speculated that it could be Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell, although they apparently died in a pool, or Kat and Alfie Moon.

One person posted on Twitter: “I take its a return because of the tube station hope it’s a kat and alfie,” while another begged: “Please Kat and Alfie Please Please.”

However, fans will have to wait until Tuesday to find out the soap’s secret.

EastEnders next airs on Tuesday on BBC1.
