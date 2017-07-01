Fans show love and support as Adele cancels tour finale in London

Adele fans have sent messages of love and support to the singer after she was forced to cancel her final tour performances due to damaged vocal chords.

The sell-out performances at Wembley Stadium this weekend would have seen the multiple Grammy-winner round of her global tour in her home city.

In a wordy statement posted on social media, she said she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” with the decision, which came after she struggled to perform at her best during recent shows.

After asking ticket-holders for their forgiveness and promising refunds, her legions of worldwide fans showered her with well-wishes.

Describing the tour finale as a “milestone in my career”, she admitted that she had even considered miming on stage so as not to miss out on the events.

Some fans made attempts to cheer her up with light-hearted jokes about other genres she could pursue on the stage.

The announcement came a day after Adele performed two shows at the venue on Wednesday and Thursday.
