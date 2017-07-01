Fans show love and support as Adele cancels tour finale in London

Adele fans have sent messages of love and support to the singer after she was forced to cancel her final tour performances due to damaged vocal chords.

The sell-out performances at Wembley Stadium this weekend would have seen the multiple Grammy-winner round of her global tour in her home city.

In a wordy statement posted on social media, she said she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” with the decision, which came after she struggled to perform at her best during recent shows.

After asking ticket-holders for their forgiveness and promising refunds, her legions of worldwide fans showered her with well-wishes.

We all understand. Take care of yourself! That's the main thing! Love you — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 30, 2017

Adele we love you so so much, all of this is because of your fans, you've pushed, so we could see you. Please rest & take care,LOVE YOU😍💖😭 — Adelettes (@Adelettes) July 1, 2017

Your health comes first always. Don't feel bad, you put so much into these shows and they've been incredible! Rest up! Hope to see you soon💗 — hana 🌹 (@ohmygouldness) June 30, 2017

it's okay, it's your well being that matters the most. we love and support you so much, thank you so much for being so real ❤️ — ellie loves adele (@adoringadeIe) June 30, 2017

Describing the tour finale as a “milestone in my career”, she admitted that she had even considered miming on stage so as not to miss out on the events.

Some fans made attempts to cheer her up with light-hearted jokes about other genres she could pursue on the stage.

I think you're way funnier than any of these mainstream "comedians" I would love to see a Adele comedy show. — Malachi🏳️‍🌈 (@MalachiNorris) June 30, 2017

Just stand on stage and let us be in your presence. Absolutely gutted 💕 feel better soon — Annabelle (@annabelle_goff) July 1, 2017

The announcement came a day after Adele performed two shows at the venue on Wednesday and Thursday.