Fans prepare for the end of Poldark’s third series

The finale of TV hit Poldark airs tonight – with punches thrown, battle scenes and a clandestine clinch.

The third series of the hit period drama, starring Aidan Turner (Ross Poldark) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), has kept fans hooked.

On Sunday night’s concluding episode, Demelza strays from husband Ross to share a kiss with infatuated naval officer Lieutenant Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse).

Other scenes will see Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) continue to struggle with life with her abusive husband, Reverend Osborne Whitworth (Christian Brassington).

And George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) confronts his suspicions that Elizabeth’s (Heida Reed) son might not be his after all.

A fourth series of the Cornish-set saga has already been green-lit, with filming due to begin in the autumn.

And Irish actor Turner has predicted a fifth series but no more, telling fashion magazine WWD: “I think that would be our last.”

Poldark airs at 9pm on BBC1.