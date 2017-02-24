Fans overjoyed at Eminem festival news... and one even considers missing his own wedding to attend

Eminem fans are delighted that the hip-hop veteran will return to Reading and Leeds festivals this summer – so much so that one has even joked that he will miss his own wedding to go and see him.

The rapper will headline the event for the third time as organisers unveiled more than 70 names for the twin festivals.

He joins previously-announced headliners Kasabian and Muse at the top of the bill.

Eminem (Yui Mok/PA)

Festival organiser Melvin Benn called Eminem’s return “beyond exciting,” adding: “His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back.”

Music fans on Twitter reacted with delight at the announcement, with @issmead: calling it the “the galaxy truffle in a box full of bountys”.

George Knapman wrote: “Eminem has just confirmed to me that I will be going to my 7th @OfficialRandL this year.”

Eminem is the galaxy truffle in a box full of bountys this year — iss mead (@issmead) February 24, 2017

Eminem has just confirmed to me that I will be going to my 7th @OfficialRandL this year — George Knapman (@kdiddypannn) February 24, 2017

Elliot Owen (@ElliotOwen_) said seeing Eminem would be a “dream come true”.

Meanwhile @TobyWalsworth is considering cancelling his big day to see the rapper, joking on Twitter: “Eminem playing Leeds fest same day as my wedding … gutted it would have been ace getting married.”

Benn said the line-up, which also features south London rapper Giggs and pop-rock group Haim, was “looking stronger than ever.”

Other performers include Atlanta hip-hip group Migos, indie rockers Blossoms and Everything Everything, Charli XCX, Lethal Bizzle and You Me At Six.

Eminem playing Leeds fest same day as my wedding 😩gutted it would have been ace getting married — Tobe (@TobyWalsworth) February 24, 2017

Earlier this year, the festivals were criticised by music fans after just one female performer was included in the initial line-up alongside 57 men.

American band Against The Current, fronted by Chrissy Costanza, have now been joined by another 16 acts that feature at least one woman, including the all-female Haim and singer-songwriter Ray BLK.

However, the line-up is still dominated by men, with 80 of the remaining 97 performers being male solo artists or all-male bands.

Eminem’s last slot at the festival was in 2013 and saw him perform renditions of his most popular tracks including Toy Soldiers and Stan, with British singer Dido joining him on stage to perform the latter song.

:: Reading and Leeds Festival 2017 will run in the respective locations between August 25 and 27.