Fans in tears as Nigel Havers admits he felt suicidal while cheating on wife

Fans of Nigel Havers were reduced to tears as the actor admitted he felt suicidal while he was being unfaithful to his first wife.

The former Coronation Street star said he was thrown into turmoil after he began an affair with his friend’s sister, Polly Williams, while he was still married to his first wife Caro.

Nigel went on to marry Polly but said he also sought medical help for the depression he felt.

Nigel and Polly (Peter Jordan/PA)

He told Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: “I went into this place, this psychiatric hospital.

“It’s odd isn’t it, you can get yourself into such a corner. But you know, I only had myself to blame really.

“I couldn’t speak any more, I found difficulty speaking to anybody. Not chatting, just speaking about anything.”

The couple on their wedding day (Michael Stephens/PA)

Asked by Morgan if he ever felt suicidal during the depression he suffered following the relationship difficulties, Havers nodded adding: “(It was either) upsetting Caro, upsetting Polly or not upsetting any of them.

“Of course, that would upset them both probably … so that (suicide) was in the equation. Very dark moment that isn’t it?

“I’ve never really thought about it, I’ve never really talked about it. I’ve never really talked about this with anybody.”

Others were charmed by his honesty.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is on ITV at 9pm on Fridays.