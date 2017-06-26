Fans have mixed feelings about Sheeran’s Glastonbury performance

Ed Sheeran’s headline set at Glastonbury appeared to divide viewers – with some saying he “killed it” but others complaining that his act was not worthy of the slot.

The Eraser singer closed this year’s festival with a performance on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

He reeled out a string of hits such as Castle On The Hill and The A-Team, to high praise from many fans.

Teen fans Issy Symonds and Lucy Alexander told the Press Association: “It was unreal…the best.

“He was so cool about it. We loved his rapping – he’s a lyrical genius.”

Many dubbed him a “legend” on social media.

Ed Sheeran is unreal, absolutely killing his #Glastonbury set!!! Amazing😍😍😍 — gemmaaaaaaa! (@_heyitsgem) June 25, 2017

The things Ed can do with just himself and a guitar is phenomenal...he is an absolute genius. Best artist I've seen live. #Glastonbury — Kate O'Loughlin (@KateOLoughlinx) June 25, 2017

However, Sheeran’s guitar skills did not please everyone, with some music fans calling his performance “middle of the road”.

Something about Ed Sheeran headlining festival sets and not having a band, doesn't sit right with me. #Glastonbury #glastonbury17 — Paul (@DJ_Soleman) June 25, 2017

Glastonbury don't often get headliners wrong but Ed Sheeran has got to be the dullest headliner ever. — Joe Whiting (@joewhiting89) June 25, 2017

There's a pub singer on telly strumming his guitar and singing to some backing tracks. No, wait, it's Ed Sheeran. — Alan Rowley (@alanrowley) June 25, 2017

Some fans suggested that Nile Rodgers and Chic, who were on the Pyramid Stage earlier in the evening and dazzled the crowd with 70s disco classics, were too tough an act for Sheeran to follow.

We go from Chic and Nile Rodgers to Ed Sheeran... You just can't even compare. #glastonbury — Lewis Pringle (@lewispringle) June 25, 2017

If i was Ed Sheeren i'd be phoning in sick after #Chic 😂😂😂 #Glastonbury — Aeroson (@Aerosonn) June 25, 2017

Brothers Jamie and Alan Cawthorn told the Press Association: “Nice bloke, not a great headliner.

“Chic and Stormzy were the best acts of the weekend, getting everybody moving and dancing.

“Ed was great but you’ve got a hell of a lot to live up to when you are (playing the same stage as) The Rolling Stones.

“Him and Adele are the new boring for me, which is a tad unfair but there’s something in it. Six out of 10.”

Kunal Ahluwalia said Sheeran was “amazing” but added his disappointment that rumours about a surprise appearance from pop star Taylor Swift turned out not to be true.