Fans get excited as Niall Horan announces a new single
Niall Horan has sparked excitement among his fans by announcing a new single.
The One Direction heartthrob, 23, said he will unveil a track called Slow Hands later this week.
I know you’ve been waiting and I’m delighted to announce my new single ‘Slow Hands’ will be out 4th May ! can’t wait for you all to hear it pic.twitter.com/TPVUv150OF— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 1, 2017
Don't think I've been this excited since the sega came out— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 1, 2017
Niall included the cover art for the song in his message.
The singer’s fans have been posting messages on social media about his upcoming offering.
So @NiallOfficial song ' slow hands' is coming out in may 4th I'm pretty stoked can't wait to hear it! #SlowHands— stefanie (@brewer_stefanie) May 1, 2017
@NiallOfficial pic.twitter.com/6KfoKUMKS5— emmy (@emmytantuccio) May 1, 2017
@NiallOfficial wow i'm crying already it's so beautiful and i haven't even listened to it— irene (@harryftirene) May 1, 2017
Niall released his debut single, This Town, last year.
