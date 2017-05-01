Fans get excited as Niall Horan announces a new single

Back to Showbiz Home

Niall Horan has sparked excitement among his fans by announcing a new single.

The One Direction heartthrob, 23, said he will unveil a track called Slow Hands later this week.

Niall included the cover art for the song in his message.

The singer’s fans have been posting messages on social media about his upcoming offering.

Niall released his debut single, This Town, last year.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Niall Horan, One Direction, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz