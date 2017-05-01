Fans get excited as Niall Horan announces a new single

Niall Horan has sparked excitement among his fans by announcing a new single.

The One Direction heartthrob, 23, said he will unveil a track called Slow Hands later this week.

I know you’ve been waiting and I’m delighted to announce my new single ‘Slow Hands’ will be out 4th May ! can’t wait for you all to hear it pic.twitter.com/TPVUv150OF — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 1, 2017

Don't think I've been this excited since the sega came out — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 1, 2017

Niall included the cover art for the song in his message.

The singer’s fans have been posting messages on social media about his upcoming offering.

So @NiallOfficial song ' slow hands' is coming out in may 4th I'm pretty stoked can't wait to hear it! #SlowHands — stefanie (@brewer_stefanie) May 1, 2017

@NiallOfficial wow i'm crying already it's so beautiful and i haven't even listened to it — irene (@harryftirene) May 1, 2017

Niall released his debut single, This Town, last year.