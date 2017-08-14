Fans excited as Justin Bieber announces new music

Justin Bieber has triggered a frenzy among his fans by announcing that he is about to release new music.

The Canadian heartthrob – who recently cancelled the rest of his Purpose world tour – posted messages on his Twitter and Instagram accounts announcing: “New music. Thursday noon.”

Bieber, 23, posted artwork showing two birds holding a smiling worm, entitled Friends, which is thought to be the name of the new track.

New music. Thursday noon A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

The star’s latest offering is a collaboration with producer BloodPop.

Bieber’s fans – dubbed Beliebers – have not been able to contain their excitement.

“OMG YESSSSSSSSSS I AM SO EXCITED!!!!” one person wrote on Instagram.

“It’s gonna be lit as always,” predicted another.

Another follower tweeted a picture of Bieber with a crown on his head alongside the caption: “Legend.”

Earlier this month Bieber told fans he had called off his remaining tour dates in part because he wanted to have a “sustainable” career and future.

The singer had been touring in support of his album Purpose for 18 months, playing more than 150 shows, but axed the final 14 scheduled performances.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Pouring out his heart in an open letter posted online, he said: “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.

“I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable.

“So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”