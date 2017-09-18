Fans excited about new music as Ed Sheeran returns to the studio

Ed Sheeran has sparked excitement among his fans after revealing that he has returned to the recording studio.

The singer-songwriter posted a photograph on Instagram showing him sitting on a chair in the studio with his guitar in the foreground, with the caption: “Back in.”

Back in A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

It comes six months after Sheeran, 26, unveiled his third studio album, Divide, which topped the charts in several countries.

The announcement has delighted fans.

“YEEES!!! Can’t wait for this!” one wrote on Instagram, while another said: “I’m still trying to recoup from divide. My emotions aren’t ready.”

“Christmas came earlier this year!!!” said another.