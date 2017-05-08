Fans 'dying' of excitement for Blade Runner sequel

Back to Showbiz Home

Blade Runner fans have said they are “dying” of excitement after a full trailer for the long-awaited sequel was unveiled.

Many expressed their excitement on social media after “stunning” footage from Blade Runner 2049 was released on Monday.

The clip – which has the tagline “There are still pages left in this story” – shows Harrison Ford reprising the role of police officer Rick Deckard, the character he played in the 1982 original.

La La Land star Ryan Gosling is LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that could plunge what is left of society into chaos.

The film is set 30 years after the events of the first movie.

Plenty of tweets comment on the trailer being “visually stunning”.

Despite all the excitement, many fans expressed their hopes that the film lives up to the original.

Harrison and Ryan also took part in a live Q&A on Facebook to mark the release of the trailer.

Harrison, 74, said he enjoyed being able to further explore Deckard’s character.

“I think it is interesting to develop a character after a period of time,” he said. “And it was an interesting experience, a very gratifying experience.”

Ryan, 36, admitted it was “overwhelming” to be part of such a classic.

The movie is being directed by Denis Villeneuve and also stars Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista and Barkhad Abdi.

It is due to be released later this year.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Movies, World, Blade Runner 2049, Dave Batista, Denis Villeneuve, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Rick Deckard, Robin Wright, Ryan Gosling, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz