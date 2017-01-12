Fans delighted as Ed Sheeran announces album release date

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his third album ÷, pronounced divide, will be released on March 3.

The record is his follow-up to 2011′s + and 2014′s x.

It will be available to pre-order from midday on Friday.

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x pic.twitter.com/V3mHxxCaOP — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 12, 2017

Fans were delighted by the update.

NEW ED SHEERAN ALBUM IN TWO MONTHS pic.twitter.com/llFJOyfrkV — Rebecca ⛄️ (@lovelymashtonn) January 12, 2017

@edsheeran your third album on the third month on the third day, I see you (': — caitlin💫 (@yourwarpaths) January 12, 2017

And a number of Ed fanatics noticed he will release the long-awaited album on their birthday.

ED SHEERAN IS RELEASING HIS NEW ALBUM ON MY BIRTHDAY now I'll be turning up while I'm turning 18 — Breanne McGrothers (@Bre_McGrothers) January 12, 2017

Ed Sheeran's album is being released on my birthday, my birthday has been made already — soph (@sophgreerx) January 12, 2017

Ed Sheeran's new album comes out March 3rd.



Yours truly turns 24 March 3rd.



Just saying... 😉😉😉😉😉😉 — Tamara (@tamjoswag) January 12, 2017

@edsheeran new album comes out my birthweek. 21 is already looking good and I'm not even there yet!!! — Greg Rakoczy (@BoyToyNamedGreg) January 12, 2017

But not all fans are happy, and some think it is too long to wait.

I'm not okay with having to wait until March 3rd for Ed Sheeran's new album. That's practically 7 years away pal 😭 — Jessie (@Jess2AM) January 12, 2017

Having to wait until the 3rd of march for the rest of the Ed Sheeran album is torture — Jasmine Ronsisvalle (@JasRonsisvalle) January 12, 2017

Last week, Ed revealed Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, playing them live on the radio after a one-year hiatus.