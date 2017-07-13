Fans celebrate Harrison Ford’s 75th birthday

Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford celebrates his 75th birthday today.

The veteran film star has been appearing in biggest movies since the mid-seventies and shows no signs of slowing down with the release of Blade Runner 2049 later this year.

The official Star Wars Twitter account offered its best wishes to the man behind Han and the “galaxy’s favourite scruffy-looking nerf-herder”.

Fans also shared messages and their favourite clips of Ford’s work online to mark his special day.

@Cjokiss1 posted: “Happy Birthday Harrison Ford and many, many more. You are a Great actor and star of my favourite movies Star Wars”.
Star.”

@Sofiayayayey tweeted: “IT’S HARRISON FORD’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. Happy birthday to my hero and the reason why I cried during The Force Awakens.”

Here’s a snap of Ford and director Stephen Spielberg at Heathrow airport from 1983!

Director Stephen Spielberg (left) arriving at Heathrow airport with Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw.
Stephen Spielberg (left) at Heathrow airport with Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw.
