Fans celebrate Harrison Ford’s 75th birthday

Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford celebrates his 75th birthday today.

The veteran film star has been appearing in biggest movies since the mid-seventies and shows no signs of slowing down with the release of Blade Runner 2049 later this year.

The official Star Wars Twitter account offered its best wishes to the man behind Han and the “galaxy’s favourite scruffy-looking nerf-herder”.

Happy birthday to the galaxy's favourite scruffy-looking nerf-herder, Harrison Ford! pic.twitter.com/YRjsCLhnOq — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) July 13, 2017

Fans also shared messages and their favourite clips of Ford’s work online to mark his special day.

@Cjokiss1 posted: “Happy Birthday Harrison Ford and many, many more. You are a Great actor and star of my favourite movies Star Wars”.

Star.”

@Sofiayayayey tweeted: “IT’S HARRISON FORD’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. Happy birthday to my hero and the reason why I cried during The Force Awakens.”

Surely the greatest shrug in movie history... Remembering Han Solo on what would have been his 75th birthday too. #HarrisonFord #StarWars pic.twitter.com/X0HfiU5mCt — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) July 13, 2017

Happy Birthday Harrison Ford!!



So glad you gave up the chippie chisel for the Han Solo Ship & Indiana Jones Whip... pic.twitter.com/R0tWkt7CNl — Yolanda Sulser (@Yoddi1990) July 13, 2017

Here’s a snap of Ford and director Stephen Spielberg at Heathrow airport from 1983!