Fans breathe a sigh of relief as Justin Bieber finally returns to Instagram

Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram months after making his account private.

The pop heartthrob disappeared from the social networking site this summer after trolls made nasty comments about his friend Sofia Richie, who he was rumoured to be dating at the time.

Justin Bieber (Ian West/PA)

But he has now returned, posting a video of his T-Mobile Super Bowl ad.

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

He captioned the video: “Let me see your #unlimitedmoves.”

Justin’s fans were devastated when he shut down all Insta action back in August.

He warned his fans before he left: “I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate, this is getting out of hand. If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

The star’s fans are THRILLED to see him back.

Welcome back Justin!
