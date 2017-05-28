Fans at odds with judges' choices for Britain's Got Talent semi-finals

Britain’s Got Talent’s judges whittled down their roll call of acts to a semi-final shortlist on Saturday – but predictably, fans did not agree with all of their decisions.

Viewers of the ITV talent contest could not understand why some acts were championed, while others that appeared more talented did not get through.

The Pensionaires were a hit at least (Thames/Syco Entertainment)

One person watching had a suggestion of how to make things fair.

Wish we could all choose from this list who we'd put through, then see who the most popular public finalists are! #BritainsGotTalent — Laura Alice (@laura_alice24) May 27, 2017

Some viewers complained there were too many dance acts who could not live up to the pinnacle of the programme’s dance troupe talent.

The bench mark has been set too high by Diversity. They may as well stop dance acts on #BritainsGotTalent — Filthy_McTurner (@Filthy_McTurner) May 27, 2017

Coming in for particular criticism was Jay Wynn, whose act involved singing while wearing a Transformers robot suit.

Hugely disappointing #BritainsGotTalent. Insulting to the great acts when the judges put a robot through — John R (@cookykuki) May 27, 2017

Who the eff decided to put through an 8-foot robot that can't sing? #BritainsGotTalent #bgt — kayleigh dodenhoff (@fredelliot) May 27, 2017

But not everyone agreed.

Transformer has won this let's be real #BritainsGotTalent — Mai (@MaiTheHarbinger) May 27, 2017

There was more positive reaction reserved for two successful singing acts who made the semi-finals.

The Missing People Choir is made up of singers whose loved ones have gone missing and many viewers felt emotional about them.

Congratulations @missingpeople - Your audition moved my 8 year old to tears. You have our vote. #BritainsGotTalent #BGT — Laura Jordan (@Lau_Jordan) May 27, 2017

An elderly double act, The Pensionaires, also impressed with their singing skills and were sent through to the next round.

Im So happy the pensioners got through..always makes me smile ❤❤ #BritainsGotTalent — samantha clark (@samanthaC90_) May 27, 2017

So happy the Pensionaires are through. They made me smile so much & touched my heart. #BritainsGotTalent — shay 🌻 (@msshannonperry) May 27, 2017

I'm crying I'm so happy the old men are through😂😂😭 #BritainsGotTalent — elizabeth (@fanharryreid) May 27, 2017

Britain’s Got Talent’s semi-finals will air every night from Monday to Friday next week on ITV, when viewers will be able to vote for who they would like to see in the grand final.