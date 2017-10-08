Fans are thrilled with new action-packed Justice League trailer

Fans are thrilled after catching a first glimpse at upcoming superhero spectacular, Justice League.

A new trailer for the big-screen action extravaganza was shared on Sunday, promising fresh fights and impressive effects as the team unite to hit back at the terror that has plagued the world since Superman’s apparent death.

Gal Gadot will reprise her hugely popular role as Wonder Woman, with Ben Affleck returning as Batman and Henry Cavill making an appearance as the departed Clark Kent.

Aquaman is played by Jason Momoa and The Flash by Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder’s latest adaptation of the DC comics.

One thrilled fan commented on Twitter: “Bruhhhhhhh THAT WAS AMAZING!!!! #JusticeLeague,” after watching the latest release.

Another added: “Up all night & there’s no way I’m sleeping after that #JusticeLeague trailer”.

“That new #JusticeLeague trailer is everything you hoped for. Absolute quality. ALL IN,” commended another, while one person simply wrote: “Thank you @ZackSnyder for #JusticeLeague.”

Justice League will arrive in cinemas on November 17.