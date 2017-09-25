Fans are delighted with new Star Trek: Discovery episodes
Star Trek fans have praised new series Star Trek: Discovery for keeping true to the original story more than 50 years after it was first aired.
Many have said they are already hooked after the first two action-packed episodes of Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman’s sequel to the hit sci-fi franchise were officially launched across the world on online streaming service Netflix on Monday.
726 episodes and counting. Episodes 1 & 2 of #StarTrekDiscovery are now streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/klz80HMTIn— Star Trek: Discovery (@StarTrekNetflix) September 25, 2017
The new episodes opened with a bang as viewers saw Starfleet first officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) commit mutiny and apparently kill off Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).
The last series, Star Trek: Enterprise, finished in 2005 and was followed in 2009 by JJ Abrams’ big screen adaptation.
Delighted fan Colin Smith said of the fresh instalments on Twitter: “One thing can be said for Star Trek Discovery from the off – this is most certainly Trek & not any desperate attempt to be something else.”
One thing can be said for Star Trek Discovery from the off - this is most certainly Trek & not any desperate attempt to be something else. pic.twitter.com/Hawknbw5E7— Colin Smith (@Colin_TBTAMC) September 25, 2017
Greg Scott Bailey wrote: “15 minutes in to Star Trek: Discovery and I’m hooked so far. Watching more on my next lunch break.”
15 minutes in to Star Trek: Discovery and I'm hooked so far. Watching more on my next lunch break. #StarTrekDiscovery— Greg Scott Bailey (@gregscottbailey) September 25, 2017
Rai Aren posted: “Loved the first two episodes of #StarTrekDiscovery !!! Gorgeous show, compelling story!!,” while another said: “Well, that was the best pilot to a Star Trek series I’ve ever seen. Well done.”
Loved the first two episodes of #StarTrekDiscovery !!! Gorgeous show, compelling story!! 👍 👍— Rai Aren, author (@raiaren) September 25, 2017
Well, that was the best pilot to a Star Trek series I've ever seen. Well done, #StarTrekDiscovery— BrokenFiction 🎬 (@BrokenFiction) September 25, 2017
Ryan Manley tweeted Martin-Green directly to say: “I come from a long line of Trekkies and I gotta say that you killed it…This show has surpassed the hype!!#StarTrekDiscovery.”
@SonequaMG I come from a long line of Trekkies and I gotta say that you killed it 👍🏾 This show has surpassed the hype!!#StarTrekDiscovery— Ryan Manley (@SuburbanRyan) September 25, 2017
Picard Approved? Hell yes!!#StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/5lu0U3kZvC— Jamie McGhie (@hitsmcghie) September 25, 2017
Episodes 1 & 2.— David J. Majors (@JustCallMeDjm) September 25, 2017
Wow. That was intense. The good kind of intense. #StarTrekDiscovery
I give #StarTrekDiscovery two 🖖🖖 up.— Michael Stanclift (@vmstan) September 25, 2017
Was going to watch Star Trek Discovery later but couldn't wait and got to say thoroughly enjoyed it— Craig 🤖 (@Arcsen83) September 25, 2017
This star trek series is rather captivating 🤔🤔🤔— #Machikichori2017 (@Zimbo_Son) September 25, 2017
i just finished the first episode of star trek discovery and i really liked it ???— opal (@gIynnhardy) September 25, 2017
Some were less impressed with certain elements of the modern series and the updated Starfleet uniforms in particular caused a stir.
This is not Star Trek. Opening titles are god awful, the uniforms!? Roddenberry would be saddened. #StarTrekDiscovery— Max (@maxtstorey) September 25, 2017
One disgruntled viewer hit out: “Your new show is boring. Please… stop making generic sci-fi and make actual Star Trek.”
@startrekcbs Your new show is boring. Please… stop making generic sci-fi and make actual Star Trek.— Avalon304 (@avalon304) September 25, 2017
After waiting 10 years for a new Star Trek show, we get one as aggressively stupid as the idiotic J.J. Trek movies. #StarTrekDiscovery— Donald Ferren (@donferren) September 25, 2017
Star Trek Discovery - first impressions. Story good, main character good, dialogue okay.... look/design (especially of klingons) awful.— Posthuman (@posthuman) September 25, 2017
On Monday, Netflix also announced that it was celebrating the new release by sharing a special edition Klingon trailer and making Klingon subtitles available for 15 episodes.
