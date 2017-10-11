Fan ‘mansplains’ about Indiana Jones’s costume to Indiana Jones’s costume designer

A film fan was left looking a little silly after he tried to “mansplain” Indiana Jones’s costume… to the woman who designed it.

Costume designer Deborah Landis’s son Max Landis shared a screengrab on Twitter of a Facebook conversation about a question on a television quiz show.

He wrote: “HOLY F****** SHIT dude online tries to mainsplain (sic) the costumes of Indiana Jones to my mom, the costume designer of Indiana Jones.”

The question was: “Charlton Heston’s wardrobe in 1954’s Secret Of The Incas inspired the clothes worn by this adventurous character 27 years later.”

HOLY FUCKING SHIT dude online tries to mainsplain the costumes of Indiana Jones to my mom...

...the costume designer of Indiana Jones. pic.twitter.com/bkYVtsnYPF — Macks-O-Lantern (@Uptomyknees) October 11, 2017

The film fan piped up: “The Jeopardy question is wrong. The movie was The Greatest Show On Earth.”

But Max’s mother – a costume designer on the first Indiana film, 1981’s Raiders Of The Lost Ark – replied: “No. The question was exactly right because I provided it.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark is almost frame for frame Secret of the Incas.

“Heston later wore the same gear in Greatest Show. But his adventurer/treasure seeker Harry Steele cane first.”

Undeterred, the person responded: “Greatest Show came out in 1952, Incas came out in 1954.

“Spielberg acknowledges he was inspired by Greatest Show in numerous in interviews.”

Deborah replied: “Really, ‘In Interviews?’ I was there. He and I watched Incas together in an empty theater.

“Stanley, you have got to be kidding.”

stanley you have got to be kidding pic.twitter.com/q4z9rPUvkJ — Macks-O-Lantern (@Uptomyknees) October 11, 2017

Max’s Twitter followers saw the funny side of the exchange.

One said: “You win for best cringe-worthy mansplaining of 2017. Best to your Mom. (Who may be still shaking her head!).”

You win for best cringe-worthy mansplaining of 2017. Best to your Mom. (Who may be still shaking her head!) — Optimist long memory (@Rockmedia) October 11, 2017

that is the most epic mansplaining in the history of mansplaining! — WayneRobson (@WayneRobson) October 11, 2017

“That is the most epic mansplaining in the history of mansplaining!” tweeted another.