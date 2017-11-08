Fan answers Liam Gallagher’s plea with mid-show potato peeling

Singer Liam Gallagher had his prayers answered when one loyal fan took a potato and a peeler to his stage show.

The concert-goer could be seen waving the items and hacking off shavings of the vegetable just feet away from the performer as he sang in London’s Bethnal Green on Tuesday.

It came hours after Gallagher tweeted to fans: “Im looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tnight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x.”

Hundreds rushed to volunteer their services, with some even offering pictures and videos of their potato-peeling skills.

One replied: “Already at it, in Bethnal Green. That’s a job for me. As you were, ES x”

Already at it, in Bethnal Green. That's a job for me. As you were, ES x pic.twitter.com/Y37smeyjx9 — ElisQ 465 ⚔️ (@TheElisQ) November 7, 2017

“I did GCSE food and got an A so if he could pick me that would be amazing,” replied one apparently well-qualified follower.

I did GCSE food and got an A so if he could pick me that would be amazing xxx — Emily Hyndman (@Emhyndman99) November 7, 2017

Another quipped: “What type of potato though … Maris piper? King Edward?” while another inquired of the job: “Is travel included?”

What type of potato though... Maris piper? King Edward? — Jordan Fish (@JordanFish86) November 7, 2017

is travel included? — Jordan (@MrMillwall96) November 7, 2017

Absolute Radio DJ George Godfrey, who also caught the moment on camera, tweeted: “Can we find last nights potato peeler plz so I can buy them some chips or something? Loving your work wherever you are.”

Gallagher will continue his global tour – following the release of his debut solo album As You Were – on Friday with a gig in Dubai.