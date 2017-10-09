Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw teaming up for first album together

Country music couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have announced they are releasing an album together for the first time.

The US stars – who have been married for 21 years – will unveil The Rest Of Our Life in November.

‘The Rest Of Our Life’ now available for pre-order on @applemusic! #TheRestOfOurLife A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

The album is a collection of 11 songs including the title track, which was penned by Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac.

Hill and McGraw, both 50, previously announced that they are bringing their Soul2Soul World Tour to the C2C: Country To Country Festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin in March 2018.

:: The Rest Of Our Life will be released on November 17.