Fair City set to be relocated

Carrigstown is on the move as the set of Fair City is set to be relocated.

The famous town is due to be knocked down and replaced by a housing development after RTÉ sold the 8.64 acres of land for €107 million.

Don’t worry fans, McCoy’s pub and the Hungry Pig will be relocated at a nearby site and their will be no disruption to the broadcast while the set is under construction.

The money from the sale will be used by RTÉ to clear debts as well as to invest in new technology.

RTÉ says it plans to build 500 apartments and nine houses on the site.