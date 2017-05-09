Eyebrows raised at choice of Eurovision presenters

The biggest party in Europe this week is underway and it already has people talking online.

The first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final is taking place in the Kyiv International Convention Centre in Ukraine, with the second to follow on Thursday before Saturday’s final.

The extravaganza is being watched by millions around the globe with many also sharing opinions, jokes and commentary on social media.

The official theme for this year is "celebrate diversity", which has led to many pointing out the irony of then choosing three young white men as the presenters.

It may be not be going down too well on social media but it looks like the planners themselves thought they were being pretty daring in their choice of presenter.

We’re not sure if you thought this one through folks.

