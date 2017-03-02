Extremely British Muslims launches with a close look at the world of dating

A gritty and humorous series following the lives of young Muslims in the UK begins on Thursday, delving straight into the subject of dating.

The first episode of the three-part Channel 4 documentary series Extremely British Muslims is called All The Single Muslims.

This instalment sees Nayera and Bella try to balance their priorities as 21st-century women with the expectations of their family when it comes to finding a partner.

In All The Single Muslims they talk about their dreams of romance, failed dates, family squabbles and the process of divorce in the Muslim community.

Speaking at the programme’s launch in London last week, they said: “We want young girls to have a voice and show the world they are not oppressed and they can be modern British women with expectations and still love their family and religion.”

The second episode, Boys To Men, sees Birmingham charity workers Waseem Iqbal and Naveed Ahmed use jokes, videos and personal stories to confront the key issues challenging young Muslim men growing up in difficult backgrounds.

The programme was filmed over a year as director Paddy Wivell worked with Muslim families and communities to allow him into their home lives as wells as mosques and meetings with religious leaders.

Tonight on Living the Life we joined by Naveed Ahmed from Channel 4's #ExtremelyBritishMuslims. Make sure you tune in at 7 pm. #LTL pic.twitter.com/rForR1FhxA — Islam Channel (@Islamchannel) February 27, 2017

“It was unbelievably difficult getting access,” he said of the experience.

“Economics is the biggest factor to whether you feel free or not, and being young, deprived and Muslim can be a lot to bear.”

Last in the series, The Rules, follows white “revert” Abdul – formerly Shaun – who tries to convince his family to understand the comfort and discipline he has found in following the traditional rules of Islam.

All The Single Muslims airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursday and the series will continue over the following two weeks.