Expectant mum Amanda Seyfried just got married in secret

Actress Amanda Seyfried’s partner has dropped the bombshell that they married in secret at the weekend.

The Hollywood star, who is expecting her first child with Thomas Sadoski, became engaged to him in September last year after around six months of dating.

Actor Thomas, who appeared in the film The Last Word with Amanda, revealed they eloped on Sunday.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski (Chris Adkins/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock)

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Thomas flashed his left hand to reveal the wedding band on his ring finger.

Stunned, James said: “I didn’t know you got married, when did you get married?”

Thomas revealed the day they married, and added: “We eloped, we just took off into the country with an officiant, just the two of us, and did our thing.”

He said: “Listen, she’s the person I love, admire, respect most in the world. I know you guys are close friends and I know that she would want you to know, so keep it quiet, don’t tell anybody.”

As James and fellow guest, actress Vanessa Hudgens, congratulated him, the audience whooped and cheered.

“It was beautiful, it was everything that it should be,” Thomas said, describing the intimate ceremony.

“It was the two of us talking to each other.”

During the interview, he said he is not ready yet to welcome his first child with Mean Girls and Les Miserables actress Amanda.

Asked if he is ready for the baby, Thomas joked: “How can you be?”

He said: “I’m more excited about this than I’ve ever been about anything in my entire life, and I’m also more terrified about it than anything I’ve ever been in my entire life.”