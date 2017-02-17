'Exhausted' Danny Dyer told to take a break from EastEnders

Danny Dyer is taking a break from the filming of EastEnders due to exhaustion, according to reports.

The actor, who plays pub landlord Mick Carter in the BBC soap, is said to have been urged by show bosses to take time away from the set to “sort his life out”.

An insider told the Sun newspaper that the 39-year-old is “not filming on the show at all” and the “enforced break is expected to last a number of weeks”.

Danny Dyer (BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Danny joined the Walford-based soap in 2013 and proved a popular addition, having remained behind the bar at the Queen Victoria pub ever since.

He has won two National Television Awards for Serial Drama Performance for his role as family man Mick, opposite on-screen wife Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

Prior to EastEnders, Danny was best known for appearing in British films Mean Machine and The Football Factory, as well as fronting his own TV series, Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men.

Danny Dyer (Ian West/PA)

The actor, known for his hard-man roles, recently made headlines when he discovered that he is descended from the likes of William the Conqueror, Edward III and Thomas Cromwell in an episode of the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

Representatives for Danny and EastEnders have been contacted by the Press Association.