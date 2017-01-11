Exciting news from the O’Porter residence

It’s official! Chris O’Dowd and Dawn Porter are expecting baby number two.

The actress broke the exciting news to fans on her podcast, Get It On.

my interview with Dawn French is the best thing that happened in 2016 💖💖💖: https://t.co/pH4rtOHH8Q pic.twitter.com/vXd4sGsdZU — Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) November 16, 2016

“Hope your 2017 is going really well,” she began.

“Mine certainly is. I am starting a new novel this week, I’m about to turn 38 and I am pregnant.

“So I’ll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January"

The couple have yet to post about the news on their various socials but trust us, it’ll be worth the wait.

Well, if it’s anything like their baby number one announcement, it should be a goody.

#couplegoals.