Ex-Sugababes star Heidi Range pregnant with first child

Singer Heidi Range is pregnant with her first child with husband Alex Partakis.

The former Sugababes star has told of her joy upon discovering she was expecting after trying to fall pregnant following their wedding last year.

Range, 34, told Hello magazine: “Our wedding was amazing and then I had hoped I would fall pregnant straight away.

Ready for a bit of Chaka Khan at the Henley Festival 💃 x A post shared by Heidi Range (Partakis) (@hrange29) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

“But as each month went by I would take a test and I got used to it always being negative. So when it came back positive it was a shock.

“Alex was asleep and I came running into the bedroom with the stick, saying, ‘Is that a cross? Am I pregnant?'”

Range said she thinks their baby was conceived when she and Mr Partakis moved back into their house at Easter, after two years of renovating.

She added: “It was like it was meant to be. It was so special that it happened in our first family house together.

“It’s made our home have this lovely feeling about it.”

So this just happened… Mr & Mrs Partakis ❤️ On cloud 9! I love you my Husband @alexpartakis X A post shared by Heidi Range (Partakis) (@hrange29) on Sep 3, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

Range rose to fame in Sugababes, joining the three-piece pop group in 2001 to replace departing member Siobhan Donaghy.

The group are reported to have split in 2011.

Range has also appeared on reality TV shows Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Masterchef, and in recent years has embarked on a stage career.

Range and Mr Partakis, who have been together since 2014, tied the knot in Italy in September.