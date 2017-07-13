Ex-Love Islanders Sam and Mike return to the villa

Love Island fans had plenty to celebrate as previous contestants Sam Gowland and Mike Thalassitis re-entered the villa.

Viewers had the opportunity to vote for two out of four boys they would like to see on the island – Gowland, Thalassitis and new hopefuls Jack and Scott.

Sam and Mike are back for round two! Welcome home, guys 🎉🎉🎉 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GC0ykDoByJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 12, 2017

Fans had flooded Twitter to encourage others to vote for the old contestants.

And they were thrilled to see the pair had been successful.

“So happy mike and Sam are back in the villa!!” tweeted one, while another said: “OMG YES !!! So bloody happy Sam and Mike are back! Don’t think I’ve ever been this happy !! Let the drama begin.”

OMG YES !!! So bloody happy Sam and Mike are back! Don't think I've ever been this happy !! Let the drama begin 😂🙈🎉 #LoveIsland @LoveIsland https://t.co/53zMU3M655 — Ami 🌷💕 (@AmiOmorose) July 12, 2017

Thalassitis said he had been “truly gutted” when he came out and was excited about having another stay on the island.

“Being in that villa is crazy, it’s a bubble and there’s no feeling like it so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

He said his love triangle with Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes was behind him.

“Olivia will never get near me again, trust me,” he said.

“She and Chris are suited, she got on well with him in there, a lot better than she did with me, we’re just different. We tried to give it a go and it didn’t work.”

Gowland admitted it was “surreal” to be back but said he was determined to win the ITV2 dating show.

This basically sums up Sam’s last stint in the villa. Let’s hope he hits the target this time! 🏹💛 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uklN8D1IcW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 12, 2017

He said: “I’d been in five of the seven beds last time so there are two more to complete the set!

“On a serious note, I’m going to go in there and I’ve got my eye on Tyla and Georgia, depending who I get on with best.”

:: Love Island continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.