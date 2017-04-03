Ex-Corrie star opens up about his obsessive compulsive disorder

Former Coronation Street actor Ian Puleston-Davies has told of the lengths he goes to hide his obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

The star, 58, who played builder Owen Armstrong in the soap for five years until 2015, is examining the condition for a documentary for BBC Wales.

Ian Puleston-Davies (Ian West/PA)

The Welsh actor said that his OCD can be “all encompassing” and that one of his fears is “sitting down too quickly and cracking my coccyx”.

“If I’m in a restaurant, I can’t just sit down straight away. I have to measure the distance between my coccyx and the seat,” he said.

“I can’t be bobbing up and down… I’ll look like the crazy man in the restaurant. I have this smokescreen of deceit where I’m pretending to sit down but I’m actually going ‘have I got my keys? I must have left them in the car’… ‘Are you happy here, we can always sit there’.

“All the time this juggling is going on … I’m actually measuring the distance between coccyx and seat.”

Ian added: “If you don’t indulge the voices, the noises in your head, you are under extraordinary stress which won’t go away and believe me that noise can and does get very, very loud.”

OCD – An Actor’s Tale airs on BBC1 Wales at 8.30pm today (Monday).