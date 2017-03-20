Ex-Corrie star Adam Rickitt joins Hollyoaks cast

Former Coronation Street actor Adam Rickitt has signed up to star in Hollyoaks.

Adam, who played Nick Tilsley on the cobbles, has been cast as Kyle, who is living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Adam Rickitt is joining Hollyoaks (Hollyoaks)

The 38-year-old said: “I am really happy to be joining Hollyoaks… The key interest for me was in the storylines.

“They are amazing, taking the character on a real journey and something I am really enjoying playing a part in. Fingers crossed, the audience like the surprises as they keep coming.”

Viewers of the Channel 4 soap will see Kyle rekindle feelings for his ex, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox), who also suffers from MS, after bumping into her at a support meeting.

Say hello to #Hollyoaks newbie, Kyle! Adam Rickitt has joined the show as Nancy's ex-boyfriend! His first scenes will air next month. pic.twitter.com/vAZr7JFkPJ — Hollyoaks (@C4HollyoaksTV) March 20, 2017

Adam appeared in Coronation Street from 1997 to 1999 and from 2002 to 2004 and also enjoyed a foray in the pop charts with singles such as I Breathe Again in 1999.

The actor will make his Hollyoaks debut in April.