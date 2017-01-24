Ewan McGregor's GMB no-show splits opinion

Ewan McGregor’s refusal to appear on Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan’s comments about the women’s marches over the weekend has divided opinion on social media.

Celebrities rushed to the T2 Trainspotting star’s defence and even offered him some alternative gigs for the day.

Ewan refused to chat to Piers this morning (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lorraine Kelly and Edith Bowman were quick to spot an opportunity.

@mcgregor_ewan YOU are more than welcome on my show - Robert Carlyle is on with me. Xxx — Lorraine (@reallorraine) January 24, 2017

@mcgregor_ewan YES Ewan.. Pop over the road and see us x — edith bowman (@edibow) January 24, 2017

The Office actor Ewen MacIntosh offered some simple praise.

Fans of the actor were just as vocal in their support for him.

@mcgregor_ewan @piersmorgan standing in solidarity is where the message is heard as this weekend shows. Thankyou Ewan — Nancy Lombard (@DrNancyLombard) January 24, 2017

Can’t blame @mcgregor_ewan for opting out of @piersmorgan interview - he should’ve sent Begbie in his place though 😂👊 — Phil Lindsay (@pl) January 24, 2017

@mcgregor_ewan @piersmorgan good for you Ewan. It's not about a different political opinion Piers, it's about being a decent human being — No more cinderella (@S0mwhereinbtwn) January 24, 2017

But plenty of people disagreed with Ewan’s no-show.

Some felt his point could have been better made by showing up and arguing.

@mcgregor_ewan Bu not doing it, you lost Ewan. You could have made your point instead of not doing it. @piersmorgan — Jimmy The Fool (@jimmythefool) January 24, 2017

@samwhite_ @StinsonHunter @piersmorgan @mcgregor_ewan childish,go on the show,standup for yr beliefs & allow the other person to do the same — Ian (@pianatkins) January 24, 2017

Others felt Piers should be allowed to say what he wanted.

Grow up @mcgregor_ewan everybody's entitled to an opinion even @piersmorgan. Stick to acting. Politics doesn't suit you. https://t.co/FLRFL2riWz — 1jack_beast (@1jack_beast) January 24, 2017

Piers added another jibe later in the morning.

I'll be writing a column about @mcgregor_ewan today, once I have sent it to him for his approval. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Ewan has made no more comment since his original tweet announcing he had cancelled his appearance.