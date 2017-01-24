Ewan McGregor's GMB no-show splits opinion

Ewan McGregor’s refusal to appear on Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan’s comments about the women’s marches over the weekend has divided opinion on social media.

Celebrities rushed to the T2 Trainspotting star’s defence and even offered him some alternative gigs for the day.

Ewan refused to chat to Piers this morning (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lorraine Kelly and Edith Bowman were quick to spot an opportunity.

The Office actor Ewen MacIntosh offered some simple praise.

Fans of the actor were just as vocal in their support for him.

But plenty of people disagreed with Ewan’s no-show.

Some felt his point could have been better made by showing up and arguing.

Others felt Piers should be allowed to say what he wanted.

Piers added another jibe later in the morning.

Ewan has made no more comment since his original tweet announcing he had cancelled his appearance.
