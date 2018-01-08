Ewan McGregor thanks wife and rumoured girlfriend after Globes win

Ewan McGregor thanked his wife and the actress rumoured to be his new girlfriend as he collected his Golden Globe.

The Scottish star won the best actor in a limited series for TV gong for his role as twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in Fargo.

Congratulations to Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Fargo (@FargoFX) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oxG2EAVb78 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Picking up his prize dressed in a black tuxedo and black shirt with a Time’s Up badge on his lapel, he paid tribute to Eve Mavrakis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his Fargo co-star who is reported to be his new girlfriend.

He said: “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk.

Ewan McGregor and his award for best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Fargo (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“And I’ve always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this.

“There wouldn’t have been Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there wouldn’t have been a Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”

McGregor and Mavrakis were married in 1995 but reports from late last year alleged the pair are now estranged, following his rumoured romance with Fargo co-star Winstead.

Ewan McGregor arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Neither McGregor nor Mavrakis have commented officially on reports about the state of their marriage.

Trainspotting star McGregor was photographed alone on the red carpet at the awards ceremony, where he wore all black and sported a Time’s Up badge in support of the campaign to end gender discrimination across all industries.