Ewan McGregor leads star tributes to Roger Moore

Ewan McGregor has led tributes to fellow actor and Unicef ambassador Roger Moore, who has died at the age of 89.

The James Bond star, who famously portrayed 007 in seven films, died on Tuesday following a short battle with cancer.

But while Roger was best known by most for his role as the debonair agent, Trainspotting star Ewan thanked him for his dedication to charity.

He said in a statement: “Thank you, Roger for having championed so tirelessly the rights of all children for the last 26 years.

Ewan worked with Roger for the charity (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“You introduced me to Unicef over a decade ago and have been an inspiration to all of us.

“I hope that together we’ll continue advocating for the plight of children everywhere, whose most basic rights are still being denied.

“You’ve shown that we all have the power to make a change to the lives of the most vulnerable children.”

His sentiments were echoed by the charity’s executive director Tony Lake, who commented: “With the passing of @sirrogermoore, the world has lost one of its great champions for children.”

A wave of stars also took to Twitter to share their tributes…

R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017

R.I.P The Saint and 007 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 23, 2017

My dearest uncle Roger has passed on. What a sad, sad day this is. Loved the bones of him. Generous, funny, beautiful and kind. #ROGERMOORE — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) May 23, 2017

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond pic.twitter.com/kVd92inLNr — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 23, 2017

Meanwhile, some of the UK’s leading film institutes were among the first to share their tributes following the news.

We're saddened to learn that Sir Roger Moore has passed awayhttps://t.co/laW0ZbRig1 pic.twitter.com/UI6eDmcanQ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 23, 2017

We’re sad to hear of the loss of one of the giants of British film & TV, Sir Roger Moore: https://t.co/45tLJIeUxH pic.twitter.com/91WNWVbXKE — BFI (@BFI) May 23, 2017

With great sadness Pinewood learns of the passing of Sir Roger Moore. A force of nature, his humour and spirit will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/Mb1TbjFW0I — Pinewood Studios (@PinewoodStudios) May 23, 2017

Actress Robbin Young, who starred alongside Roger in 1981 Bond instalment For Your Eyes Only, added that her “heart aches” after hearing the news.