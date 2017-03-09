Everything fell apart for late night hosts on 'A Day Without Women'

Late night shows in the US broadcast International Women's Day segments, each highlighting, what it would be like on 'A Day Without Women'.

When a show relies on writers, producers, makeup artists, and other important roles currently filled by women, things aren't going to go great when they all take the day off.

Stephen Colbert proved that the struggle was very real.

While James Cordon couldn't even get his show off the ground.

Jimmy Kimmel had some technical issues with a very mouthy SIRI.

But what happens when the host of a late night show is a woman?

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee enlightened us all with a strong message of solidarity with women everywhere.

We trust we don't even need to point out the imbalance of late night presenters..